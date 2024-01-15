H.B. Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 11/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H.B. Fuller

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.