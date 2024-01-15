H.B. Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 11/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
H.B. Fuller Stock Performance
Shares of FUL opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
