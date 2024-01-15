Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Citigroup upped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Haemonetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

