Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.08

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$85.08 and last traded at C$84.16, with a volume of 14767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$768.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$36,000. In related news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

