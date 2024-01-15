Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Purchases C$21,900.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs purchased 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.
Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance
HPY stock opened at C$0.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile
