Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Purchases C$21,900.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs purchased 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

HPY stock opened at C$0.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

