HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Update

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.47. 1,113,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $253,719.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,586 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 117,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,774,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

