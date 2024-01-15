Head-To-Head Review: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) and The Competition

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) is one of 997 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -$3.03 million -1.17 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $231.18 million -2.51

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5836 17742 43190 869 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.04%. Given Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.08% -64.62% Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,961.28% -185.43% -30.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals peers beat Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

