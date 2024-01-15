Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

