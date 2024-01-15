Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $140.91. 2,236,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

