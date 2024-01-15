Hedges Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,067,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,730 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,272,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,179,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

