Hedges Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 26,374,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,846,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.