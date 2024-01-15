Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,232,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,116,322. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

