Hedges Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

