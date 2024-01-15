Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. 30,373,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,894,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

