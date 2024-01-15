Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,578. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

