Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX remained flat at $68.72 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,322. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

