Hedges Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $34,456,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 230.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,096,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,554,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,733. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

