Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.95. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

