HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 274,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 40.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management by 25.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.40. 1,035,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

