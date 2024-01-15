HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 372 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $213.85. 1,053,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $212.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

