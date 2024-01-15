HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,820 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. 3,001,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

