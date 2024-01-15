HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 252,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.