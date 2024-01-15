HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

