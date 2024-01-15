HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 560 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.