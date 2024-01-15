HF Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.77. 785,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.14. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

