HF Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.79. 2,033,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

