HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $481.68. The stock had a trading volume of 449,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.64 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

