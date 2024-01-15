HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

SO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 3,184,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.