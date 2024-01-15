HF Advisory Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 82,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 799,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,467. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

