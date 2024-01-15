HF Advisory Group LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.92. 1,963,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.