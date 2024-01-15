HF Advisory Group LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.70. 11,285,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,274,777. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.