HF Advisory Group LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,056. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.85 and its 200 day moving average is $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

