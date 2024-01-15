HF Advisory Group LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.21. 1,479,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,089. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

