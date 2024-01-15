HI Price Down 3% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $351,778.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00086692 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $337,396.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

