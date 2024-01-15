Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. 201,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

