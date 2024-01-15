holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,011.22

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, holoride has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $17.67 million and $181,011.22 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.44 or 0.05947049 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00083625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00023837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0223152 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $154,874.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.