HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 38.7% in December

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. 6,883,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

