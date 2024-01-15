Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 871,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 31.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.35. 112,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,644. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

