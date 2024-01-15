ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

