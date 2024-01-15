ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.80 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $229.69 million and $5.80 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,583,487 coins and its circulating supply is 976,583,593 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,570,409.0342242 with 976,570,398.8243011 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23331867 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,751,629.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

