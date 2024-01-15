IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $42,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $535.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

