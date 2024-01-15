IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $378.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

