IFG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.15. 267,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

