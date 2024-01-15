IFG Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.41. 7,892,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,000. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.