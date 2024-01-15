IFG Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. 7,138,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

