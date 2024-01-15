IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,022. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

