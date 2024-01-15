IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.56. 360,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,967. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

