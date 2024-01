IFG Advisors LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,769 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. 21,605,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,257,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

