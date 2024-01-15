IFG Advisors LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

IFG Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,258,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,966,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,118,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 522,780 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 484,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.