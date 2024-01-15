IFG Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.14. 542,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,378. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

