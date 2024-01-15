IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 in the last ninety days. 56.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.94. 156,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

